New online Shropshire radio station set to expand this summer

An online radio station that has recently launched in Shropshire is set to launch as a 24/7 station this summer, streaming online and via smart speakers.

INTune Radio CIC is the brainchild of former club DJ and local businessman Wayne Flynn who is an award-winning designer specialising in branding and website design within the business, education and charity sectors.

Wayne first started DJ’ing when he was 17, and whilst now an expert in the field of website design, he’s dusted off his vinyl and DJ skills to launch the station which features inspiring interviews and showcases local bands to create its dynamic mix of beats and discussion.

He said: “I decided to do two shows to see how they were received, the first was in November, and then a three-hour Christmas Show the 12 Bands of Christmas which featured the Shrewsbury Rock Choir. All 12 local bands went down an absolute storm and the Christmas show receives a staggering number of streams and downloads.”

Formed as a community interest company, the station is looking to create firm ties to with the business, charity and community sectors in Shropshire.

“We’d love more INTunerz, so if you have a few hours per week available and you’d like to get involved we’re always looking for support across areas like social media, research to support interviews and community projects, and wider professional services support such as solicitors and finance”, explained Wayne.

“We’re also looking for a small number of businesses to be formal partners as we grow, we have some exciting sponsorship opportunities which involve a whole heap of exposure – broadcast, social, digital, and hard copy – plus some real exclusivity and the chance to get some dynamic messaging out there. We’re limiting the top package to just six businesses, with a few already committed but I’d love to chat to anyone interested in raising their profile locally” he concluded.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved can email Wayne via info@intune-radio.co.uk whilst shows can be streamed at www.intune-radio.co.uk.