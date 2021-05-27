Market Drayton opticians invest in hospital-grade technology

An opticians in Market Drayton has recently invested in hospital-quality technology, which can help detect treatable eye conditions such as macular degeneration sooner.

Specsavers Market Drayton has invested £45,000 into an optical coherence tomography machine

Specsavers Market Drayton has invested £45,000 into an OCT (optical coherence tomography) machine and viewing screens, in order to bring ultimate peace of mind to its customers. The scan, which only takes a few seconds, allows an optician to look deeper into the eyes than ever before and it can help to detect glaucoma up to four years in advance.

Given that nearly half of all sight loss is preventable, an OCT scan means conditions can be managed before they get worse and can help prevent potential sight loss.

Gurj Bhamra, store director at Specsavers Market Drayton says: “This investment gives us the ability to enhance the services to the local community by identifying and helping to detect or manage conditions, with a level of diagnostic capability which previously would have needed a hospital visit.”

An OCT scan uses light to take more than 1,000 images of the back of your eye and beyond, looking right back to the optic nerve and creating a cross-section view.

“You can imagine it like a cake – we can see the top of the cake and the icing, but the image produced from an OCT scan slices the cake in half and turns it on its side, so we can see all the layers inside,’ says Gurj. ‘It gives the optician an incredibly accurate picture of your eye and its structures, allowing them to check your eye health.”

A customer’s OCT images will be stored on file so we can help note changes over time – a real benefit to the monitoring of someone’s overall eye health.

An OCT scan is in addition to a normal eye test and can be requested when you book an appointment or when you arrive in store.