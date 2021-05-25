11.8 C
Pilot project helping unemployed people back into work

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is running a pilot project to help unemployed people back into work – by creating their own professionally filmed and edited video CVs.

It is offering 30 fully-funded places on its ‘People Portal’ programme, which includes two days of job-hunting coaching and a chance to record a video CV.

“Shropshire Chamber is in a unique position to connect individuals with businesses in the county, and that is what People Portal is all about,” said the Chamber’s director of business, Ruth Ross.

“The aim of this exciting service is to help local employers find their next team member, whilst supporting job seekers to find their next role through written and video CV applications.

“We will be running an initial pilot project for our People Portal programme next month, and are seeking unemployed volunteers to test it out.

“What’s in it for them? The chance to enhance their CV and fine-tune their suitability for employment opportunities with local companies, with fully-subsidised expert support and advice.”

This programme is spread across two days, on June 10 and 14. Day one will concentrate on how to write a CV, and present yourself in an interview and on camera.

Day two will then be the time to record a video CV, with guidance and support from the Chamber’s team of experts.

Ruth added: “People Portal is all about streamlining the processes leading up to interview, so employers can identify the right candidates to fill the positions.

“It uses video as the prime method of capturing an individual’s skills and abilities, rather than more traditional paper-based documentation. 

“Candidates are coached on how to best convey their skills and abilities in the most appropriate way, before producing a presentation to use as their own virtual CV.

“The videos can also then be uploaded onto the Chamber’s People Portal website so prospective employers can view the candidates, and decide whether they are right well before any interview stage.”

For more information, or to register, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/training/pilot-programme-opportunities/

