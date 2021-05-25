Forge Property Consultants develops graduate career opportunity with new appointment

Forge Property Consultants have welcomed the appointment of a new graduate surveyor to the property and land management company’s growing team.

Amie Beacock, Graduate Surveyor at Forge Property Consultants

Amie Beacock, who recently graduated from Harper Adams University with a degree in Rural Estate and Land Management, successfully completed a brief internship at Forge Property Consultants in January 2021.

Amie will now be working across both of Forge’s offices in Shropshire and Staffordshire, delivering valuations, RICS Homebuyers reports, sales and lettings, as well as planning, utilities and farm and estate management.

This new appointment will assist Forge in delivering for its clients, with the company having seen a growing demand for its services.

Amie also joins further alumni of Harper Adams University at Forge Property Consultants, with colleagues Tom Mason, Andy Lowe and Sophie Wall all being graduates of this prestigious university.

Commenting on the appointment, director of Forge Property Consultants, Charles Lawson says, “Amie came to us on a part-time work experience basis initially, but after a few weeks we were able to fill her time. She is already proving to be an extremely useful addition to our team.

“As well as having the right attributes to work towards becoming a Chartered Surveyor, she fits in well into the existing team which is so important. We look forward to helping Amie develop her career at Forge Property Consultants.”

Amie added, “I am thrilled to have obtained this position at Forge. It will allow me to progress my professional property and land management aspirations with an employer where I can build a career as a rural chartered surveyor in an ever-evolving sector.”