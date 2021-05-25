6.7 C
Enreach expands senior leadership team with new Director of Marketing UK

Business communications provider, Enreach, has further expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of a new Director of Marketing UK.

Amelia Ebdon – Enreach Director of Marketing UK

Amelia Ebdon accepted the promotion to Director of Marketing UK after 3 years as Marketing Manager at the company which provides cloud phone systems, broadband, mobiles and IT services to businesses across the country.

Ebdon is now responsible for the growth of the Enreach brand in the UK as well as staying ahead of industry trends and communicating effectively with the providers’ customers and partners. Ebdon and her team will be taking control of the UK arm of the European group’s marketing activity.

Years of marketing experience

Speaking of the promotion Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer Enreach UK, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed Amelia to the senior leadership team. With 4 years’ experience at Enreach, and many invaluable years of marketing experience before that, this is a pivotal appointment as we continue on our journey to become an industry leader in unified communications.”

Amelia Ebdon said of her promotion: “I’m thrilled to have accepted the role of Director of Marketing UK. This is an incredibly exciting time of growth for Enreach, having recently rebranded and announced our acquisition of Pace Telecom, and I can’t wait to build the brand and launch a whole host of game-changing new products in the months ahead.”

