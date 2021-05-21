Shrewsbury law firm gets behind new county cricket competition

Shrewsbury-based legal practice Aaron and Partners has been announced as the exclusive sponsor of a new 100-ball tournament heading for cricket pitches across Shropshire.

Pictured before the Covid-19 pandemic are Mike Hall, Chairman of the Shropshire County Cricket League, Brian Kitson, Secretary of the Shropshire County Cricket League and Richard Barge, Partner & Head of Family Law at Aaron & Partners

The Hundred is a new competition being introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board this summer, with the first games set to get underway from Thursday May 21.

There will be two 100 knockout competitions – the Aaron’s Premier 100 for Premier and Division One clubs, and the Aaron’s 100 for clubs in Division Two and below.

Aaron and Partners will carry the naming rights throughout the two tournaments – which replaces the usual Junior and Senior Slam competitions – with teams looking to progress to separate final days at Worfield on July 19 for the Aaron’s Premier 100, and at Frankton Cricket Club on August 1 for the Aaron’s 100.

Richard Barge is a Partner and the Head of Family Law at Aaron & Partners and also plays for Lilleshall Cricket Club. He said: “We’re thrilled to be the lead sponsor of these new tournaments and we can’t wait for the games to get started later this month.

“We’ve all missed sport so much throughout the lockdown, and I think that applies to those who enjoy playing at any level, as well as spectators.

“We’re looking forward to what promises to be a brilliant and exciting new tournament for this region, but more than anything else, we’re excited to see people and communities start to come back together through the enjoyment of sport.”

Aaron and Partners sponsorship of The Hundred follows on from the firm being named as the exclusive sponsor of the Shropshire County Cricket League’s Junior and Senior Slam competitions in 2018.

Ian Slater from the Shropshire County Cricket League said: “It’s been a long wait but we’re incredibly excited to get people back playing competitive cricket and to have the support of Aaron and Partners once again is fantastic.

“The first games will be a real milestone for the region and we can’t wait to see the action unfold. It is a brand-new format and we will be one of the first leagues in the country to have a competition based on 100 balls per side. Once again, we want to say a massive thank you to Aaron & Partners and our other sponsors for their ongoing support.”