Roger Parry & Partners celebrate 40th Anniversary with fresh look

Roger Parry & Partners is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a fresh new look for the firm of chartered surveyors, planning consultants and property professionals which will better represent the forward-thinking business.

The firm has unveiled its new branding this week marking the start of a new chapter in Roger Parry & Partners’ prestigious history. The former brand, which was modern and cutting edge during the early 2000s, has now been replaced to better reflect the company’s traditional values with modern innovations.

To celebrate the anniversary and reflect a greater online presence due to Covid19, the website has also been re-launched. Visitors to the new rogerparry.net website will be able to easily navigate between properties currently for sale and let; latest news affecting rural customers and all of the services Roger Parry & Partners provide.

Over the next few months the new branding will also be rolled out across the firm’s offices in Shrewsbury, Minsterley, Oswestry, Welshpool, Llanidloes and Carmarthenshire.

Reflecting on 40 years in business, Roger Parry said: “We are celebrating our 40th anniversary by modernising our outlook. We have continued to grow and adapt over the past 40 years and now we are a one stop shop for everything relating to property and land. The team has grown as our expertise has widened with a team of over thirty full time and five offices.”

Roger continued, “Plans for the future are to continue to grow and adapt the business so it meets our customers’ requirements. We are always looking for new opportunities and assessing how we can be one-step ahead of the trends that are emerging. We are a great team with a vibrant mix of vast experience together with young, newly qualified.”