11 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 21, 2021

Hadley Park House Hotel targets the staycation market

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A 4-star, independent hotel is hoping to entice holiday makers to Shropshire to beat the Lockdown Blues away from busy cities and tourist hotspots like Cornwall and the Lake District.

The Short Breaks with Long Memories itineraries have been designed to appeal to couples, small groups of friends and families with children
The Short Breaks with Long Memories itineraries have been designed to appeal to couples, small groups of friends and families with children

Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford wants to encourage more people to take a staycation in one of the UK’s most beautiful little-known counties and has put together a range of special offers and some exciting itineraries to help people get the most out of their stay.

From History and Heritage to Meandering the Market Towns to Time Travelling Family Days Out, the hotel has picked some of most interesting places to visit within a 35 mile radius of the hotel.

- Advertisement -

Hotel owner, Mark Lewis, said: “Many people are unaware of the amazing attractions we have in Shropshire with hills and countryside linked by the rivers, canals and meres. Visitors can explore market towns like Ludlow and Shrewsbury, English Heritage and National Trust sites, take a trip back in time on the Severn Valley Heritage Railway and of course visit Ironbridge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

“The Short Breaks with Long Memories itineraries have been designed to appeal to couples, small groups of friends and families with children who want to get out and about and discover new things to see and do and then return to the tranquillity of Hadley Park House where they will be well looked after.”

The hotel is centrally located in Shropshire which makes it an ideal base to explore. The staycations are also being promoted locally so that people can encourage their friends and family to visit and stay over and then everyone can enjoy quality time together after so long apart. 

Mark said: “We would normally be full of international business visitors in the week so this is an ideal opportunity for people to discover Shropshire and stay at a 4-star hotel. We have an accessible ground floor bedroom with a wet room and disabled toilet. Whilst in the original Grade II listed Georgian house we have 12 individually decorated character rooms including some suites and one with a double Jacuzzi bath.”

Hadley Park House Hotel has gained a reputation for serving good quality and fine wines in beautiful surroundings and the Dorrells restaurant has been awarded an AA Rossette Award for the last 16 years.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP