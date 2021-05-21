Hadley Park House Hotel targets the staycation market

A 4-star, independent hotel is hoping to entice holiday makers to Shropshire to beat the Lockdown Blues away from busy cities and tourist hotspots like Cornwall and the Lake District.

The Short Breaks with Long Memories itineraries have been designed to appeal to couples, small groups of friends and families with children

Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford wants to encourage more people to take a staycation in one of the UK’s most beautiful little-known counties and has put together a range of special offers and some exciting itineraries to help people get the most out of their stay.

From History and Heritage to Meandering the Market Towns to Time Travelling Family Days Out, the hotel has picked some of most interesting places to visit within a 35 mile radius of the hotel.

Hotel owner, Mark Lewis, said: “Many people are unaware of the amazing attractions we have in Shropshire with hills and countryside linked by the rivers, canals and meres. Visitors can explore market towns like Ludlow and Shrewsbury, English Heritage and National Trust sites, take a trip back in time on the Severn Valley Heritage Railway and of course visit Ironbridge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

“The Short Breaks with Long Memories itineraries have been designed to appeal to couples, small groups of friends and families with children who want to get out and about and discover new things to see and do and then return to the tranquillity of Hadley Park House where they will be well looked after.”

The hotel is centrally located in Shropshire which makes it an ideal base to explore. The staycations are also being promoted locally so that people can encourage their friends and family to visit and stay over and then everyone can enjoy quality time together after so long apart.

Mark said: “We would normally be full of international business visitors in the week so this is an ideal opportunity for people to discover Shropshire and stay at a 4-star hotel. We have an accessible ground floor bedroom with a wet room and disabled toilet. Whilst in the original Grade II listed Georgian house we have 12 individually decorated character rooms including some suites and one with a double Jacuzzi bath.”

Hadley Park House Hotel has gained a reputation for serving good quality and fine wines in beautiful surroundings and the Dorrells restaurant has been awarded an AA Rossette Award for the last 16 years.