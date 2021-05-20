Stoford seals approval for new production warehouse in Telford

Plans for a new job-creating production warehouse building in Telford have been approved by Telford and Wrekin Council.

Commercial property developer Stoford, will develop a single purpose-built warehouse unit of 123,835 sq ft on a 6.72-acre plot at Hortonwood 40, just five miles from Telford town centre.



The scheme, on behalf of UK-leading portion manufacturer Portion Solutions, includes ancillary office accommodation, car parking, landscaping and the formation of new access to the site.



Portion Solutions currently occupies three separate buildings in Telford, one in Halesfield Industrial Estate and a further two in Stafford Park.



The new development will enable the manufacturer to combine its production and distribution operations under a single roof, which could secure the future of up to 250 jobs and create new employment opportunities.



Portion Solutions recently exchanged contracts to purchase the site, opposite Wrap Film Systems Ltd, and has entered into a development agreement with Stoford.



Angus Huntley, Director, Stoford said: “Portion Solutions is an important local employer that has been located in Telford for many years. This bespoke development will enable Portion Solutions to meet its long-term growth aspirations, preserving and creating jobs in the region. We’ll be developing a high specification building on land which has lay dormant for many years. We expect to start work on the scheme in Q3 2021.”



The professional team behind the successful planning submission included Webb Gray Architects, Trinity Property Consultants, Construction Design Partnership, Engineering Services Consultancy, BWB, Pegasus Group, Potterton Associates and Ecology Solutions.



Bulleys Bradbury advised Portion Solutions on the acquisition.

