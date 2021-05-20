Pave Aways secures second build for Cats Protection

A Shropshire building firm has been appointed to deliver its second build for the animal welfare charity, Cats Protection.

Artist’s impression of new Cats Protection in Exeter that’s being built by Pave Aways. Image: Bowker Sadler Architecture

Pave Aways Building Contractors will start work on the trailblazing adoption centre in Exeter next month. It follows the firm’s successful completion of the charity’s £2.1m rehoming centre in Wrexham in 2019.

The £3.4m contract will see Pave Aways work once again with Stockport based Bowker Sadler Architecture to deliver the new facilities in a 53-week programme.

The Exeter centre will be the first of its kind for Cats Protection to incorporate the latest learnings and best design features from previous centre builds. It will provide the most progressive and comprehensive set of facilities in the charity’s portfolio of 37 centres nationwide and represents a pioneering approach to meet the needs of cats, staff, volunteers and visitors alike.

The centre, which is scheduled to open in 2022, will include 81 cat pens providing temporary accommodation for around 750 cats that come through the centre’s doors each year. There will also be improved working areas for staff and volunteers with better accessibility and more parking.

Pave Aways’ Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are delighted to be working with Cats Protection again following our partnership in 2019.

“Our team has the insight and experience to deliver this state-of-the-art facility for the charity and we look forward to working with sub-contractors and suppliers in Devon.”

Catherine Hodson, Capital Project Manager for Cats Protection’s Property Team, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Pave Aways once again after the great success of our Wrexham Adoption Centre. This is a brilliant opportunity for us to bring together our learnings from previous builds with our most up-to-date feline welfare knowledge and experience to create an adoption centre which is a truly special place for cats, volunteers and staff alike.”