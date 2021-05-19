Shropshire HR firm expands as it marks third anniversary

A specialist Shropshire HR firm is marking a successful three years in business by announcing news of a further expansion.

Laura Bray, Niamh Kelly and Aleesha Skett from The HR Dept Shropshire and The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester

The HR Dept Shropshire was launched by Niamh Kelly in May 2018 to provide human resources and employment law support to small and medium sized businesses.

During that time the firm has continued to see an increasing demand for its services, taken on more staff, expanded with the launch of sister company The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester and supported the local community through a sponsorship deal to back Wrexham FC’s female section.

Ms Kelly is currently recruiting for another HR consultant and a candidate off the Kickstart programme while the latest expansion will see her join forces with Lee Monroe of The HR Dept Abergavenny, Brecon, Blaenau Gwent & Cwmbran with a move whereby the expert duo will cover the Mid Wales region.

“It’s been an incredible three years and I really couldn’t be more pleased with the way things have gone,” she said. “We have filled the need to provide businesses with a quality HR and employment law support programme – and we haven’t stopped there!

“The expertise, experience and solutions we provide are an essential part of how businesses operate in today’s world and as more companies realise that, the greater the demand for our services.

“During the last three years I have taken on staff to help meet this demand and am in the process of recruiting another HR consultant and Kickstart employee, which will help us to meet the needs of an ever-growing client base.

“The move to launch The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester with the area’s own designated office and senior HR consultant Laura Bray was the right decision at the right time and has already proved to be a valuable asset to businesses in that area.

“That success and the continued success of The HR Dept Shropshire has sparked a further expansion into Mid Wales. Fellow The HR Dept franchisee Lee Monroe provides an exceptional service and it will be a joy to work together.

“We are both getting so much work from our respective areas that it’s just a logical progression to meet in the middle and share the missing part of the jigsaw, bringing our expertise to Mid Wales.”

The HR Dept Shropshire won the Start-up Business of the Year category at the 2019 Midlands Business Networking Awards and has been a two-time finalist at the National Business Women’s Awards.

“It’s onwards and upwards at The HR Dept Shropshire and I’m delighted at what we have been able to achieve with local businesses in and around the county and with our move into Wrexham and Chester,” Ms Kelly added.

“I like to think we are playing a significant role in the communities we serve and the businesses we support – especially during the last 12 months. Businesses have needed us more than ever to navigate their way through furlough, closing businesses, starting new businesses and the Government guidance which has been overwhelming for many.

“It’s been a wonderful three years and I would like to thank the ongoing efforts of the team and continued support of our clients – we are extremely optimistic about what the future holds – not just for my business but for the businesses we are working with – they have worked so hard and deserve every success as the world of business bounces back.”