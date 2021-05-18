12.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Trio of new appointments for Shropshire care provider

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire’s largest independent not-for-profit care provider has appointed a new senior director as its homes gradually return to a pre-pandemic life.

Margaret Rees, Louise Brockway and Helen Woodvine take on new finance roles at Coverage Care Services
Margaret Rees, Louise Brockway and Helen Woodvine take on new finance roles at Coverage Care Services

Helen Woodvine, who has 25 years of experience in management and accounting, has been promoted to the role of director of finance at Coverage Care Services.

She has been part of the finance team at the organisation for 18 years and previously held the position of head of finance.

- Advertisement -

Helen has overall responsibility for the financial management of Coverage Care’s 12 homes and will also manage the company’s finances as the care sector gradually recovers from one of its most challenging years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to take on this new senior role having worked for Coverage Care Services for a significant period throughout my career. The company has an excellent reputation across Shropshire for providing high quality care to older people and I look forward to continuing to work with such an established company.”

Helen leads a small team, within which, there has also been two other notable appointments including Louise Brockway, who has taken on the role of management accountant.

Louise has worked at Coverage Care since 2015 and specialises in payroll. She is CIPP qualified and has previous experience in financial analysis and payroll management.

Furthermore, Margaret Rees has been promoted to finance team leader after five years with the company. Before joining the Coverage Care team, Margaret worked for the NHS in financial management and accounting roles for 20 years.

Chief Executive David Coull said: “We are extremely pleased to have made these new appointments within the finance team. Helen, Louise and Margaret are huge assets to the organisation and together bring a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience. As we begin to recover from the pandemic, their expertise will be invaluable.

“We offer some of the best care home provision in the county and our staff have done an incredible job of making sure all our residents have continued to receive the highest level of care and compassion possible, despite often operating in challenging circumstances.

“We are all hoping that we have now turned a corner and we can begin to return to pre-pandemic life within our homes.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP