Shropshire law firm strengthens commitment to improving mental health in the workplace

Shropshire-based legal firm, Aaron and Partners has strengthened its commitment to improving mental health and wellbeing in the workplace by becoming a Mental Health Charter signatory.

Stuart Haynes, Corporate and Commercial Partner at Aaron and Partners

The Charter, which was developed by the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Merulae Ltd provides organisations with a framework for providing a workplace that is supportive of the mental health and wellbeing of employees.

This includes promoting good mental health to benefit an organisation, employees and the business community of Shropshire and working to create a workplace culture that promotes equal opportunity and respect for those with mental ill health.

As part of this, Aaron and Partners’ employment law team will be hosting a free online seminar to provide expert advice to HR professionals in the region on mental health in the workplace.

Taking place on Wednesday 19 May at 10.30am the session will offer an opportunity for questions and answers around some of the challenges HR professionals have faced – particularly over the past 12 months.

“At Aaron and Partners, we strive to have an open and inclusive culture where our employees’ mental and physical wellbeing is always a priority,” said Stuart Haynes, Corporate and Commercial Partner at Aaron and Partners.

“Mental health in the workplace was an important consideration for employers before Covid-19, but the pandemic has undeniably accelerated some of the challenges people are facing. We recognise the need to provide support and help to both our teams and our clients to tackle these challenges.

“The Mental Health Charter is a fantastic initiative and signing up was a natural extension of the work we have been doing at Aaron and Partners. It’s great to see so many other Shropshire businesses signing up, but we’d encourage more businesses in the region to get involved.”

Adam Haines, Employment Law Partner at Aaron and Partners added: “We are really excited to be working with Shropshire Chamber to improve understanding, knowledge and awareness of mental health issues.

“The last 12 months have been far from normal and it has tested everyone’s resolve. Because of this, we feel it’s important to offer our support and work with local businesses to help put in place pro-active initiatives that will maintain good mental health and awareness.”