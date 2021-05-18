Sales boom in UK and beyond for Telford manufacturer

Shropshire manufacturer, Fabweld Steel Products, has reported a positive start to 2021, with a 30 per cent increase in sales thanks to export orders and a boom in online shopping.

FSP Managing Director Richard Hilton outside its Telford HQ

The Telford based manufacturer says it has experienced the year-on-year rise in the first quarter of 2021 with much of the growth attributed to an increase in international orders and a boost from key customers in the UK. The upsurge follows on from an active 2020 that saw its exports rise to 20 per cent of total sales.

Managing Director, Richard Hilton, said many of the sectors FSP supplies are beginning to see recovery after the coronavirus crisis.

“A portion of our sales so far this year is credited to UK-based builders’ merchants, which are seeing an increase in custom as lockdown restrictions have been eased and infrastructure and construction projects recommenced.

“We’ve also seen an increase in demand for steel products for online retailers like Amazon that are experiencing a boom in sales and therefore need to increase their warehouse capacity.”

FSP offers a wide range of fabricated steel access covers, drainage solutions and sector specific products, as well as bespoke manufacturing services, which has helped forge it as a key supplier in the industry. This, in turn, has resulted in an increase in demand from international customers, including orders from new markets.

Richard added: “We were proud to secure an increase in exports in 2020, which is set to continue throughout 2021. We’re experiencing an increase in sales from customers in France and have secured our first orders from countries such as Israel and Sweden.

“It’s fantastic to see the construction sector experiencing a recovery following the lockdown restrictions we all experienced over the past year, with many orders being made for brand new developments or extensions to existing infrastructure.”

FSP has supplied its products to major infrastructure projects including the Old War Office renovations in London, the Middlewood Locks project in Manchester and the highways project between the A1 and M11 motorway.