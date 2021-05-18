12.5 C
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

mfg Solicitors announces ten partner and associate promotions

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has announced the promotions of ten specialists following another year of growth across a variety of departments.

Maynard Burton (centre) with newly promoted lawyers from mfg Solicitors LLP
Award-winning farming expert Alexandra Phillips is promoted to partner within the firm’s nationally-recognised Agriculture and Rural Affairs department. Meanwhile, Andrew Chandler, who deals with a variety of contentious probate cases, also becomes a partner.

Commercial property specialists Ben Rothery and Rhiannon Clark are also promoted to partner level whilst Sally Smith from the firm’s Private Client team is the fifth partner promotion.

Five lawyers have also been promoted to senior associate and associate level.

Residential property lawyers Sharon Lerry and Nichola Wilson become senior associates following a sustained period of growth in the past 12 months. Respected commercial property specialist Lisa Morrison also steps up into a senior associate role.

In a further two key promotions, employment law expert Chris Amys, and Becky Husband in the firm’s Residential Property department, both become associates. 

Maynard Burton, partner and chairman of mfg Solicitors said: “All ten solicitors fully deserve their promotions and they come after a hugely difficult year where they have shone time and time again, supported clients and expanded their reputation as first-class lawyers.

“Alexandra, Andrew, Ben, Rhiannon and Sally have rightly been thought of as rising stars for several years now and will take on further responsibilities as partners. Sharon, Nichola and Lisa each have exceptional track records, whilst Chris and Becky also deserve their next step into more senior roles.”

