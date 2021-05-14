Peakes Travel Elite makes top travel agent list

As overseas travel becomes possible again from next week, a travel agency in Shrewsbury has something else to celebrate after being listed as a top 50 travel agency in the UK and Ireland.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite

Industry bible Travel Trade Gazette recently named Peakes in their power list of top agencies. Peakes was one of just three agencies in central England to earn a place in this prestigious list.

More than 400 travel agencies and branches put themselves forward for consideration for TTG’s Top 50 list, from which a shortlist of 100 finalists across 20 categories was devised. Each regional finalist was interviewed by a TTG journalist at the start of the year, to assess their customer service, expertise, business performance, and efforts to give back to the local community, with particular attention paid this year to their handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

TTG editor Sophie Griffiths said, “Now in its sixth year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us scour the UK and Ireland to find the hardest-working, most committed and most successful travel agency businesses in the land.



“Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, travel agents have been tested to their limits over the past 12 months. But the nation’s best agencies have shone particularly brightly, working tirelessly – often for little or no reward – to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their customers. From repatriating huge volumes of travellers from around the world at the start of the crisis to battling for refunds on their behalf for months on end, their worth really has been proven.

“Each agency that earned a place in our Top 50 list this year worked hard to impress our judges and should feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, adds, “We are thrilled to have made the list again – which we have been included on every year since 2017!

“After what has been the most difficult of years in the travel industry, it has been lovely to receive recognition for our hard work and response to Covid-19.

“We are continuing our appointment only service to ensure social distancing is possible for our staff and customers. By booking an appointment in advance we can select the most suitable travel agent for our customer’s holiday needs. We have access to first-hand information regarding the new traffic light system and will continuously monitor updates to keep on top of any changes to the green, amber, and red country lists, to keep our customers informed. We work with Covid-19 secure properties and trusted tour operator partners globally to ensure we can offer safe and enjoyable holidays.”



