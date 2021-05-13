9.3 C
New kitchen and bathrooms company launches in Oswestry

A new business specialising in kitchens and bathrooms has opened a studio offering an exclusive service in Oswestry. 

Ben, Michael and Carolyn are looking forward to welcoming customers to their new studio
Business partners Ben Jones and Michael Edwards have fulfilled a career goal by launching Oswestry Kitchens & Bathrooms (OKB).

Partnering with hand-picked suppliers Ben and Michael are creating an exclusive offering combined with an experienced team of designers to ensure that when you visit OKB, every one of your requirements will be met!  

Ben, Michael and Carolyn look forward to welcoming you very soon to their new studio on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate. 

Ben said: “We pride ourselves on being a true family-run independent, designing and supplying exclusive products of a certain standard.

“We are in the process of fitting out our brand new studio that will be completed in the next couple of months, but we are still open and extremely busy providing a top class service to past and present clients.

“We like to make it an enjoyable experience for all parties, our staff have extensive knowledge of the industry and will create you an amazing space on our in-house CAD system. We look forward to welcoming you into our world of kitchens and bathrooms.”

