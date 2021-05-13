New Guide to Promote Oswestry Business Parks

Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID) has commissioned a new printed map and guide to the businesses located on the town’s Industrial Estates and Business Parks.

Oswestry BID’s Adele Nightingale with samples of ‘Oswestry – Find It, Buy it’

The guide, to be known as ‘Oswestry – Find It, Buy it’ is being designed and produced by local graphic design and marketing company, Hunter Bevan, themselves located on Oswestry’s Artillery Business Park.

Oswestry BID’s Adele Nightingale says, “The objective of the map and directory is to help public and trade customers, local businesses and their suppliers navigate the Industrial Estates and Business Parks to discover the wealth of quality products and services available on their doorstep. It’s part of a bigger plan to promote our Business Parks and Industrial Areas more effectively.”

The guide will also be used to help attract customers from further aﬁeld, and to raise awareness amongst potential customers who might have thought the Industrial Estates and Business Parks were ‘trade only’, to discover that the businesses located on them are welcoming, offer excellent value, and have knowledgeable staff, eager to help their customers with whatever they are looking for.

Hunter Bevan will be contacting businesses on the Industrial Estates and Business Parks to

tell them more about the project and to confirm their details. Businesses that are BID Levy

Payers will automatically be included if they wish to be featured, whilst businesses that are

not currently BID Levy Payers can get involved too.

Businesses can register their interest and submit their details at www.hunterbevan.co.uk/oswestry-BID and a member of the team will contact them to confirm their entry.