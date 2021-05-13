9.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 14, 2021

New Guide to Promote Oswestry Business Parks

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID) has commissioned a new printed map and guide to the businesses located on the town’s Industrial Estates and Business Parks.

Oswestry BID’s Adele Nightingale with samples of ‘Oswestry – Find It, Buy it’
Oswestry BID’s Adele Nightingale with samples of ‘Oswestry – Find It, Buy it’

The guide, to be known as ‘Oswestry – Find It, Buy it’ is being designed and produced by local graphic design and marketing company, Hunter Bevan, themselves located on Oswestry’s Artillery Business Park.

Oswestry BID’s Adele Nightingale says, “The objective of the map and directory is to help public and trade customers, local businesses and their suppliers navigate the Industrial Estates and Business Parks to discover the wealth of quality products and services available on their doorstep. It’s part of a bigger plan to promote our Business Parks and Industrial Areas more effectively.”

- Advertisement -

The guide will also be used to help attract customers from further aﬁeld, and to raise awareness amongst potential customers who might have thought the Industrial Estates and Business Parks were ‘trade only’, to discover that the businesses located on them are welcoming, offer excellent value, and have knowledgeable staff, eager to help their customers with whatever they are looking for.

Hunter Bevan will be contacting businesses on the Industrial Estates and Business Parks to
tell them more about the project and to confirm their details. Businesses that are BID Levy
Payers will automatically be included if they wish to be featured, whilst businesses that are
not currently BID Levy Payers can get involved too.

Businesses can register their interest and submit their details at www.hunterbevan.co.uk/oswestry-BID and a member of the team will contact them to confirm their entry.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP