Veterinary physiotherapist opens practice in Whitchurch

A qualified veterinary physiotherapist has opened her first practice in Whitchurch despite the pandemic.

Kate Oultram, qualified veterinary physiotherapist; Fran Germain, qualified veterinary physiotherapist and human sports therapist; Heather Venables, Owner of Pawfit and qualified veterinary physiotherapist; Suzi Zawistowicz, qualified hydrotherapist

Heather Venables has set up purpose-built Pawfit Veterinary Physiotherapy in Station Road, Whitchurch, next door to Leonard Brothers Vets.

Heather, 31, who became a registered veterinary nurse in 2010, has held a diploma in advanced veterinary nursing since 2015. She started Pawfit with a Government BEIS Start-Up Loan in December 2020 and already has a team of four.

“I know it’s a difficult time to launch a new business but we offer an essential service to animals and pet owners and I’m delighted to say, we’re incredibly busy” says Heather. “We work with all sorts of domestic pets, mainly dogs and cats, and sometimes smaller pets like rabbits and guinea pigs.”

“We’ve invested the loan in fitting out the premises with an underwater treadmill, veterinary physiotherapy treatment rooms with strengthening equipment and a hydrotherapy pool. We offer laser treatment used for improving healing, massage, ultrasound therapy and hydrotherapy and we design rehabilitation exercise programmes to increase muscle mass and strength and improve balance. We also give dietary advice as this can play a significant role in pain management.”

Heather started her career with Leonards Brothers Veterinary Centre in Whitchurch in 2006 after finishing her GCSEs at Sir John Talbot’s School in the town. “I then did an NVQ and qualified as a veterinary nurse in 2010. It was during this course that I first learnt about physiotherapy for animals and I knew from that point that’s what I wanted to do. I qualified as a veterinary nurse in 2010 and started looking at how to pursue my dream.

“I wrote my first business plan in 2010 to show how successful a veterinary rehabilitation centre could be and how it could complement the services offered by my employers.”

Heather, who lives in Shavington, near Nantwich, graduated from Harper Adams University in 2017 with a Post-Graduate diploma in Veterinary Physiotherapy, a subject she still teaches at 1st and 2nd year Post Graduate Level at the university. “I studied for my degree while continuing to work full time at Leonards Brothers Vets”, says Heather. “Luckily, they gave me all the support I needed, and now, I’m delighted to say that we’re neighbours.

“In 2019 I was approached by Andy Nelson, one of the owners of Leonard Brothers, and was asked if I would be interested in renting some space in their new purpose-built veterinary practice in Whitchurch. This was perfect for us, right next door with a large car park. I applied for the full Government loan and got it, fitted the practice out with the best equipment and now it enables us to work together to offer a seamless, multimodal service. An animal can come to us after being treated for, say, an injury or after surgery and we can carry out post-trauma care and the necessary physio to get them back to complete health and fitness.

“Some animals come to us with behavioural problems. It’s not always caused by neglect, but often in the case of rescue dogs, it can be. This can include fear, anxiety, biting, panting and repetitive behaviour, and we can help these things with a programme of care. It’s important to build up a bond with your patient, so that they trust you and look forward to seeing you. Some of our treatments can last over several months or years. I’ve been a veterinary nurse for twelve years and a veterinary physiotherapist since 2017, and I’ve worked with some of the dogs and cats since they were puppies or kittens.”

“There’s definitely been an increase in business during the pandemic” says Heather. “More people seem to want pets now, but there’s also been a growth in abandoned animals, often due to changing circumstances at home.”

“We have an excellent facility here and business is increasing all the time”, says Heather. “Caring for animals doesn’t stop for pandemics and except for the first lockdown we’ve been able to work throughout the pandemic due to maintaining animal welfare. We’re looking forward to an even brighter summer”.