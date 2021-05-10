Tourism team launch ‘Welcome to Shropshire packs’

New ‘Welcome to Shropshire packs’ have launched in a bid to provide tourists with information to discover more during their stay.

The new packs have been designed to encourage the visitors of Shropshire to discover more of our beautiful county

While We Visit operated by Shropshire based tourism consultants Mark Hooper & Sarah Creighton have been operating distribution for tourism attractions, events and destinations for a number of years but this year are set to launch a brand new way of reaching the visitors of Shropshire.

The packs have been developed in response to a number of accommodation providers looking to eliminate the number of items that could be touched multiple times due to Covid-19, but also wanting to provide as much local information as possible.

Over 40,000 Welcome to Shropshire packs will be provided free of charge to all accommodation providers and visitor information centers across the county throughout 2021.

The idea is to ensure visitors are provided with information on the many brilliant attractions and towns the county has to offer and to also ensure local businesses and destinations promote to the high number of visitors predicted in the Summer/Autumn season as the counties tourism sector recovers.

Mark Hooper said: "While travelling I would often find leaflet stands which promote attractions and destinations that you may visit

on your next holiday. The aim of the Welcome to Shropshire packs is to give visitors suggestions for how they can spend their time during their Shropshire stay while also giving businesses the chance to connect with visitors within an hours radius”.

With the reopening of hotels and B&B’s due on 17th May and with an expected influx of visitors to the county the packs are due to be a welcome addition to accommodation providers across the county.

Leaflets such as Shropshire Raft Tours, Severn Valley Railway & the new Oswestry Town map are just a few of the companies included in the new packs along with the Shropshire Map produced by Visit Shropshire.

Sarah Creighton said: “It has been great to be able to get so many Shropshire businesses on board with the new initiative who will allow them to promote to visitors who are within a one hour drive time of their destination. Shropshire is due to enjoy an extremely business Summer & Autumn season with our outstanding rural landscape and picturesque towns & villages, we now need to ensure our visitors know the vast offer of attractions & destinations our beautiful county has to offer.”

While We Visit is a Shropshire based organisation who work with tourism associations and businesses to develop and grow within the visitor economy.