Marches LEP chief executive Gill Hamer to step down

The chief executive of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is stepping down at the end of July, she has announced today.

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

Gill Hamer is moving on to pastures new after a hugely successful career spanning more than 40 years which has also included spells as partnerships director with the Manufacturing Advisory Service, head of business support with Advantage West Midlands and 13 years with the Diplomatic Service.

Recruitment is now under way to find a successor to Gill, who joined the Marches LEP in 2015.

- Advertisement -

Gill, who has recently been appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire, said: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have served the Marches LEP for the last six years.

“I have been fortunate to work with a fantastic board, wonderful colleagues and first-class partners to help deliver our vision for economic growth and prosperity.

“I am enormously proud of the work we have done to support our business community and the way we have brought together the private and public sector for the good of the whole region.

“As a result, we have been able to remove some of the barriers to growth facing our businesses, ensure high-quality training and skills development across the Marches, offer superb business support through the Marches Growth Hub and help direct investment in essential infrastructure.

“In the process I have worked with some inspirational, passionate and outstanding people and I would like to thank every one of them for the help and support they have provided.”

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn MBE DL said Gill had played a huge part in driving the economic wellbeing of the region.

“Gill has worked tirelessly to deliver the LEP’s vision for the region, and there is not a corner of our community which has not benefitted in some way from her service. She has been a tremendous support to me and the whole of the LEP board and we will miss her calm authority and leadership.

“Her record of public service throughout her career is truly exemplary, and I and everyone connected with the LEP wish her the very best of health and happiness in the next chapter of her life.”

A recruitment process to find a successor has begun. Details of the application process can be found at http://www.berwickpartners.co.uk/82423