Hospitality group set to create over 50 new jobs

Hospitality group Caviar & Chips are rapidly growing their business and their workforce as the country starts easing out of lockdown and after one of the worst years on record for their industry.

Jonathan Carter Morris and Marc Hornby co-founders of Caviar & Chips

Caviar & Chips was founded in 2017 by Jonathan Carter-Morris & Marc Hornby who together created a bespoke wedding catering company when Jonathan couldn’t find a caterer that could help him with his own wedding plans.

Since then, the business has added a 16th century pub in Warwickshire, an 18th century boutique wedding venue in Shropshire and about to deliver 100 events through their external, bespoke catering.

- Advertisement -

With restrictions on lockdown starting to ease, their pub The Famous Virgins & Castle in Kenilworth, opened for outdoor service on 12th April. They took on the Everards’ owned pub on Friday 13th March 2020, one week before COVID-19 pandemic kept us all at home. But despite this, they have grown the team in Kenilworth and are trading more now with restrictions than before they took over during “normal” times.

For weddings and events Co-founder, Marc explained:

“We were set to deliver around 100 weddings and events in 2020, but we ended having delivered three! The impact of coronavirus was just such a shock to the wedding industry and of course to all of the couples who were planning their big day. Thankfully we’ve managed to help 99% of our clients to a later date in 2021 or 2022 and we’re really looking forward to getting out and hosting again.

“When Jonathan and I first created Caviar & Chips, we both said that we wanted to create a great place to work, no matter what we did. We also wanted to create a business that put our clients first and was led by their choices. I think that’s really helped us on our journey and we’re so grateful to have navigated our way through the pandemic so far and want to create great opportunities for new people to join our team and make us even better.”

Caviar & Chips are two-times winners of the Wedding Industry Awards best regional wedding caterer. They’ve also won awards as a small business, for the work they do in the community and the wellbeing work they do with their teams.

Co-founder and Executive Chef, Jonathan added:

“I’ve worked in hospitality for over 20 years and ran bars, pubs and restaurants in different parts of the country. You meet some great people and I’ve got life-long friendships with people I’ve met through working in hospitality. I even met my wife in a pub that I managed in Warwick!

“I’m really keen that while we’re making this big investment in new team members and growth in our businesses, that we do it well and we always do right by our team. We’ve got such a great opportunity coming out of lockdown to reset how things are done. I’m really looking forward to working with the next generation of hospitality managers and leaders and can’t wait to get started.”

To find out more about the opportunities that Caviar & Chips are recruiting for you can visit their website www.caviarandchips.co.uk/join-our-team or send your CV and cover letter to the Chief Operations Officer, Julie Crump julie@caviarandchips.co.uk