TG Group turns to solar power at Bridgnorth site

A Shropshire firm is enhancing its reputation as an environmentally-friendly champion by turning to solar power at its newest site.

From left, Neil Evans (MD of Caplor), Dave Poole (manager of TG Builders’ Merchants Bridgnorth) and Chris Lloyd (TG Electrical Services)

TG Group is committed to operating in a sustainable and responsible manner at all its locations, and now its growing Bridgnorth presence is set to welcome a whole raft of 152 photovoltaic panels on its roof.

The project is a partnership between TG Electrical Services – who are managing the overall installation – and Caplor Energy, which is part of the Caplor Group based in Herefordshire.

- Advertisement -

TG Electrical Services manager, Chris Lloyd, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Caplor who are renowned for their award-winning renewable energy projects and it’s great for our team to be able to work on our own builders’ merchants building at Chartwell Park.

“Thanks to Caplor’s advice and expert knowledge, we believe the figures show we will recoup our costs in just over three years which is excellent news and it will help us to achieve our aims to tread as lightly as possible on the environment around us.”

Neil Evans, from Caplor Energy, said: “Rising energy costs and climate concerns are becoming increasing threats for businesses, consumers and communities. We are all responsible for the environment we live in and can take control of our future by choosing sustainable and informed ways to power our homes and businesses.

“We’re very pleased to be working alongside TG Electrical Services to deliver their Bridgnorth solar installation, and we believe it will help them to make a real difference to their energy costs and to the environment around them.”

The 57.76kWp system will be installed on the builders’ merchants branch on the Chartwell Park site which sits alongside TG Group’s latest concrete plant. It will save the equivalent of 28.5 tonnes of carbon which is a sizeable contribution towards TG Group’s aim of reducing its carbon footprint as far as possible.

“We’re conscious that our Bridgnorth site is growing fast, but with every new development, we have the environment in mind – and in fact, because we were able to design and build the concrete plant from scratch, we have been able to create facilities that suit our requirements perfectly,” said Chris.

As part of the Bridgnorth project, TG Group received support from the Marches Renewable Energy Grant scheme which allows eligible applicants to apply for a 50% grant towards new installations of renewable technologies.