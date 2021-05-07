New headquarters and identity for North Shropshire business

An established Shropshire business has moved to new premises and relaunched its corporate identity to signal a new era for the company.

4M’s General Manager, Joel Smith

4M Portable Buildings, based on Wem Industrial Estate since 1992, and which hires out portable buildings, welfare units and also provides a bespoke build service for customers, has now taken occupancy of new premises in Cruckmoor Lane, Prees Green. The site is located in a prominent position on the A49 between Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

To coincide with the move, a new logo has been developed for the business and is now being rolled-out to feature on cabins hired out by 4M, site signage, staff uniforms, marketing literature and company vehicles. The identity has been produced by Shropshire-based designer Nick Edwards.

In 2019, 4M was acquired by the Grocott Group from founding directors Dave Morris and Kevin Morris who launched the business in 1992. While Dave and Kevin remain involved in the business, Joel Smith joined the team last year as General Manager to oversee day-to-day running of the business.

“We are extremely fortunate to secure the site at Prees Green,” said Joel. “It offers us a vast increase in space to house our range of products and also boasts an extensive yard to accommodate ease of loading and co-ordinating deliveries, a large workshop and a suite of offices.

“As well as being perfect for our current needs, it will also accommodate our anticipated expansion over the coming years. We couldn’t wish for a better location too given the number of deliveries we receive and make.”

Speaking about the new company identity, Joel Smith said, “We thought the recent change of company ownership and the move to new premises presented the perfect opportunity to give our identity a facelift. While we didn’t want to detract from the company name, its integrity and history, we wanted to update the way we present the business.

“We are very pleased with the result. The new logo is really strong and works well across everything we’re applying it to. Having the striking red, black and white colours give us real stand-out and it’s great to see the new brand coming to life.”