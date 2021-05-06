Royal seal of approval for Pave Away’s ‘premier’ build

A Shropshire building contractor has revealed its role in the build of a new £6m High Performance Training Centre for Premier League side Aston Villa.

Pave Aways built an extension including a new gym for the high performance centre at Aston Villa’s training ground

Pave Aways Building Contractor completed the state-of-the-art extension for the Midlands side at its Bodymoor Heath Training Ground in December.

The centre was officially opened by HRH the Duke of Cambridge, a Villa supporter and president of the Football Association, on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Prince William was shown around the new facility built by Pave Aways that included a new high-performance gym and ancillary office accommodation to enhance the club’s existing facilities.

Managing Director Steven Owen said it had been a prestigious contract for Pave Aways. “Our team worked incredibly hard during a challenging period with the coronavirus pandemic to deliver this state-of-the-art building that has provided additional high quality training facilities for the team,” he said.

“To get the royal seal of approval with the Prince’s visit has been the icing on the cake. This was a build we are very proud of and we’re delighted that we can at last share this project with everyone.”

The Aston Villa contract saw Pave Aways working once again with Rugby based HB Architects following its partnership to deliver a luxury £10m spa at the Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire in 2019.