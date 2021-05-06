7.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 6, 2021

Royal seal of approval for Pave Away’s ‘premier’ build

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire building contractor has revealed its role in the build of a new £6m High Performance Training Centre for Premier League side Aston Villa.

Pave Aways built an extension including a new gym for the high performance centre at Aston Villa's training ground
Pave Aways built an extension including a new gym for the high performance centre at Aston Villa’s training ground

Pave Aways Building Contractor completed the state-of-the-art extension for the Midlands side at its Bodymoor Heath Training Ground in December.

The centre was officially opened by HRH the Duke of Cambridge, a Villa supporter and president of the Football Association, on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Prince William was shown around the new facility built by Pave Aways that included a new high-performance gym and ancillary office accommodation to enhance the club’s existing facilities.

Managing Director Steven Owen said it had been a prestigious contract for Pave Aways. “Our team worked incredibly hard during a challenging period with the coronavirus pandemic to deliver this state-of-the-art building that has provided additional high quality training facilities for the team,” he said.

“To get the royal seal of approval with the Prince’s visit has been the icing on the cake. This was a build we are very proud of and we’re delighted that we can at last share this project with everyone.”

The Aston Villa contract saw Pave Aways working once again with Rugby based HB Architects following its partnership to deliver a luxury £10m spa at the Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire in 2019.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP