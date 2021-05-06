7.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 6, 2021

Beaver Bridges welcome new Operations Director to its team

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury-based bridge manufacturer and supplier Beaver Bridges have made a senior appointment to its team.

Gareth Weeks
The company has welcomed Gareth Weeks to the business as its new Operations Director.

Gareth brings with him a wealth of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm for operational management and joins us at an exciting period of growth in the company’s history.

Gareth commented: “Beaver Bridges business values, expertise and ambition really excites me. It’s a company that clearly knows where it wants to be in the future, and I am proud to now be a part of that journey.”

Henry Beaver – Managing Director said: “We are excited for the first of three big announcements for Beaver Bridges over the next six weeks.

“We welcome Gareth to the team as Operations Director to help support and guide the business forward as we grow and look forward to his input as we progress into tackling some of our biggest and most complex bridge projects to date.”

