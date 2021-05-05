WR Partners offer free virtual workshop to help businesses plan for return to work

WR Partners has teamed up with Salt Solutions to offer a free 90-minute virtual workshop to business owners who are now considering how their businesses will continue post pandemic, and how they can successfully integrate employees into potentially a new working world.

Jenna Tarry

Hosting the virtual event will be Jenna Tarry, HR Consultant at WR Partners & Heather Noble Managing Director of Salt Solutions.

With over 12 years’ experience working within HR, both in an internal HR capacity for a large agricultural manufacturer and retailer and as an experienced HR Consultant, Jenna brings a wealth of experience in supporting businesses, in a wide range of industries, to ensure their people practices are effective and compliant.

Heather set up Salt Solutions in 2009 after more than 20 years in the corporate world where she worked across a wide range of business sectors, largely at a senior level. Salt Solutions offers Training & Coaching Management, Communication and Mental Health Consultancy.

The workshop will provide tips on the key considerations as you reopen your business and or reintroduce employees to the new way of working which may include flexible working solutions, including a hybrid working environment. The workshop will focus on understanding and addressing any concerns or fears held by employees surrounding the change in working practices, from their now normal environments and approaches.

The free workshop will take place on Wednesday 19th May, on Zoom, from 10.30am to 12 noon and is limited to 50 participants.

If you would like to attend, complete the registration form online.

For any queries regarding this workshop, contact the team at WR Partners by emailing hello@wrpartners.co.uk.