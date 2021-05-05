3.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Shropshire firm’s team marathon raises funds for cancer charity

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire firm which swaps team drinks for team marathons dedicated this month’s event to Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in order to raise funds for the charity – The Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

The team completed the long-distance run across the Shropshire Hills and even stopped to do 100 pull-ups at the halfway point
The team completed the long-distance run across the Shropshire Hills and even stopped to do 100 pull-ups at the halfway point

BeaverFit, the leading manufacturer of outdoor fitness equipment and container gyms which counts everyone from the Special Forces to Bear Grylls as customers, offers staff the opportunity to take part in the 26.2 mile run on the last Friday of every month as a team-building exercise. 

This month, the team decided to turn their run into a fundraising exercise. Raising a total of £250, the team completed the long-distance run across the Shropshire Hills and even stopped to do 100 pull-ups at the halfway point. 

- Advertisement -

“It might seem crazy to some but everyone who works here is really committed to their fitness, so on the last Friday of every month we have a team-building day for the company where if you would like to go out and run a marathon, you can,” boss Tom Beaver explained.

“The industries we work in are very heavily male-dominated and therefore a charity such as this seemed really important for us to support.”

If the run sounds tough, so does the start!

“We begin at around 5am in the morning and run a full marathon over the Shropshire Hills. It can be brutal, and sometimes takes more than five hours, but it’s a great way to bond, challenge ourselves and keep fit. And this time we added in some pull-ups on a BeaverFit Garage rack at the 18-mile point to really push us to our limits. 

Laughing, he added: “We don’t force staff to take part but most do willingly. It’s a great event.”

Tom said the idea started during the first lockdown when he ran a marathon every Friday for 12 weeks. 


“After the first couple of months, I started integrating some of the team members from the welding team to the pack-out team, then some of the sales guys joined in and we just realised how good it was for morale,” he added. 

The firm decided to make this month’s event a charity fundraiser after hearing it was Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. 

Around 20 members of staff took part throughout different legs of the marathon, with Tom leading for the entirety. 

“This is just the start,” added Tom. “We’ll be continuing to raise money for various charities in 2021.” 

Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation is compassionately dedicated to raise awareness and educate others about the most common form of cancer in men ages 15-44 and provide lifesaving valuable support for patients, survivors and caregivers.

The event was sponsored by Grenade and Brewdog which supplied pre and post-workout fuel for those taking part. 

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP