Wednesday, May 5, 2021

New appointment at Shropshire Rural Housing Association will drive tenant engagement

Tenants in Shropshire will have more involvement in the management of their homes after the creation of a new role by a housing association.

Lauren Gregory has completed her apprenticeship with Shropshire Rural Housing Association
Lauren Gregory has completed her apprenticeship with Shropshire Rural Housing Association

Shropshire Rural Housing Association manages about 300 homes across the county – and its board has made a pledge to increase the involvement of tenants in the future.

The board has recently agreed a new set of vision and values which puts tenants at the heart of the association’s activities, and created a new role to help support that aim.

Lauren Gregory has completed her apprenticeship with Shropshire Rural Housing Association, and has now been given a permanent role to take forward the tenant engagement plans.

She said: “I have really enjoyed my apprenticeship which has enabled me to develop my skills and knowledge of the housing sector.

“I am excited about my new role in tenant engagement and look forward to being able to get our tenants more involved and hear their views.

“Tenant engagement is vital to ensure we continue to provide the service our tenants want, and to give them the opportunity to voice any concerns or ideas that could help to improve our services in the future.”

Chair of the Shropshire Rural Housing Association Board, Sam Hine, said Lauren’s role would help drive forward the association’s new priorities.

“We have always worked hard to ensure our tenants are well-supported, and our updated vision and values further strengthen the association’s commitment to tenant engagement,” she said.

“Tenants are at the very heart of everything we do, and Lauren’s role will be integral to helping the people who live in our homes to feel fully involved.

“We are planning to increase our tenant engagement and involvement activities in a variety of ways over the coming months and years. These are exciting times for everyone involved with Shropshire Rural Housing Association.”

