Growth at the double for Shrewsbury mortgage specialist

A Shrewsbury mortgage broker has added two new faces to the growing team at its new Shrewsbury Business Park home.

Matt Dudley and Dan Braithwaite

Matt Dudley and Dan Braithwaite have joined Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect in protection and mortgage advice roles respectively.

Their addition takes the team to four client facing experts, led by award-winning adviser Rob Brookes, who launched the new firm in late December 2020 after over a decade in the industry.

- Advertisement -

Dan has been a mortgage adviser for three years and despite the pandemic, helped nearly 300 clients into their new home last year.

Matt has been working in financial services for over a decade, the last four of which have been for Mortgage Advice Bureau (of which Severn Mortgage and Protect is a part), winning numerous awards along the way.

Brookes reported a record quarter last year in a “sizzling summer”, driven in part by changing Stamp Duty legislation and the pandemic, as people began considering a new home, or making improvements to their property, especially with the rise of homeworking.

He expects more of the same in 2021, after the Chancellor extended the Stamp Duty holiday;

“Last year was an incredibly busy time for the housing market and of course for brokers like us,’ explains Brookes.”

“We knew that this was likely to continue this year, with or without the Stamp Duty extension, as people are taking a fresh look at how and where they live. That is why I am so pleased to be able to add advisers of the calibre of Dan and Matt to the team.

“The Stamp Duty extension is still driving activity to an extent (although that will lessen as the deadline creeps closer) but what we’re still seeing is a certain element of reflection from homeowners and aspiring house buyers.

“They are noticing things they would change or improvements they might make by remortgaging and improving. On the other hand, they may now be acutely aware that their current home is no longer suitable or that another opportunity may well be. It is as much a lifestyle choice as anything and our growing team will be here to help customers as they navigate the mortgage options available to them.”