Thursday, April 29, 2021

Shropshire Business Live TV to focus on tourism and leisure in latest episode

By Shropshire Live Business

As lockdown restrictions ease, this month’s edition of Shropshire Business Live TV takes a look at the county’s tourism and leisure industry.

This month’s SBLTV comes from Blists Hill Victorian Town

Shropshire Live’s Chris Pritchard and Carl Jones of Shropshire Business Magazine leave the studio in Shrewsbury and head to Blists Hill Victorian Town along with guests for the show which airs at 12.30pm.

This month the show features:

– Nick Ralls, Chief Executive Officer at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

– Mark Hooper of Visit Shropshire

– Marcus Bean, well-known Chef and Catering Consultant at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

– Chris Skitt, Manager of Love2Stay

In the Ask the Expert slot Carl is joined by Tracey Lovejoy from Lanyon Bowdler and Nick Jones who this week announced a merger with Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management Ltd.

Carl continues a look at Shropshire’s Business of the Year – Aico – as they look at team development and also visits telecoms firm Enreach to chat with Duncan Ward the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Joining the show on Zoom is Mark Pritchard, Member of Parliament for The Wrekin.

Plus there’s all the county’s business news too!

About Shropshire Business Live TV

Shropshire Business Live TV is a joint venture between Shropshire Business, Shropshire Live, and Yarrington – a monthly mix of news, views and analysis.

Click here to watch this month’s episode or catch up with the shows you might have missed.

