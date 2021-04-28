Roger Parry & Partners’ brand re-invigorated with new appointment

Ahead of Roger Parry & Partners’ 40th anniversary this year the traditional firm of Estate Agents and Chartered Surveyors have expanded their team with the introduction of a Brand Co-ordinator to oversee a fresh new look to better represent the forward-thinking business.

Clemmie Daborn

Clemmie Daborn, who lives near Much Wenlock in Shropshire, joined Roger Parry & Partners in March.

Day to day Clemmie is overseeing the creation of a new, fresh, clean look for the firm’s branding which reflects its traditional values with modern innovations. She is also managing the transition to a new website that will reflect the new branding and once that is complete she will role the new branding out across the firm’s offices in Shrewsbury, Minsterley, Oswestry, Welshpool, Llanidloes and Carmarthenshire.

- Advertisement -

Welcoming Clemmie to the team, Richard Corbett, Partner and Manager of Roger Parry & Partners’ Oswestry office said:

“As a well-established firm of estate agents and chartered surveyors we want our branding to reflect our modern outlook. We have moved with the times and our branding needs to reflect that, so we are delighted to have Clemmie join the team and help oversee this transition.”

Before starting her young family Clemmie was an Associate Country House Sales Negotiator with another local firm where she gained her AssocRICS. Clemmie enjoys spending her spare time with her family and friends as well as her menagerie of animals.

Commenting on her appointment Clemmie said:

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with the friendly and innovative team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established and trusted teams of chartered surveyors and estate agents in Shropshire and mid Wales.”