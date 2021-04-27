New Telford office for Full Fibre as it brings employment to the county

Full Fibre Limited has opened a new office in Telford as part of its pledge to create up to 200 local jobs and bring lightning-fast broadband to the county.

Initially, the company, which provides fibre-optic infrastructure, will employ a team of around 30 new staff in the office. This number will increase as Full Fibre moved ahead with its current build plans.

Full Fibre is planning to offer supercharged connectivity to 50,000 Shropshire homes and businesses by the end of 2021.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Shrewsbury, Wem, Oswestry and Bayston Hill will be the next to benefit from Full Fibre’s latest build plans.

Full Fibre CEO Oliver Helm said: “As the company grows exponentially, we will create more than 200 jobs in communities that have been badly impacted by lockdown, helping to kickstart the local economy as we begin to leave COVID-19 restrictions behind.

“As a wholesale infrastructure builder, Full Fibre is passionate about providing end-users with choice of providers and a competitive marketplace that will drive innovation, better customer service and ultimately, deliver better value for money for all.”

Full Fibre is backed by the international investment fund Basalt, which has carefully selected the Shropshire towns as the starting point for Full Fibre’s goal of reaching over 500,000 premises by 2025, with more locations from the region being added later in the year.