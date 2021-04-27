Bridge Cheese pledges a wedge for Severn Hospice

A Telford-based company supplying cheese to the food industry has pledged its support for a local hospice charity, with a generous donation of £3,000.

Severn Hospice provides end of life care to thousands of patients and gives support to their families.

The donation from Bridge Cheese is being used by Severn Hospice to buy three new syringe drivers – the medical equipment used to administer drugs to make patients more comfortable in their last weeks and days.

Michael Harte, managing director at Bridge Cheese, said: “We have been fortunate to be able to grow our business over the last year, so we wanted to give something back to the community where we – and many of our colleagues – live and work.

“We have very strong family values at Bridge Cheese, and we felt it was important to lend our help and support to the families in our community who are struggling through some really difficult times.”

Severn Hospice gives specialist care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness. Helping more than 2,000 local people every year, Severn Hospice is not part of the NHS and the charity must raise around two-thirds of its own running costs every year so is reliant on donations, fundraising events, legacies and income from its charity shops.

Norma Ross, director of income generation at Severn Hospice, said: “The support of Bridge Cheese is most welcome, particularly in the current climate. Their kindness and thoughtfulness means so much to us and allows us to be there for patients and their families when they need us most.”

Michael Harte says he and his team are keen to support Severn Hospice again in the future. “Charity is at the heart of creating a better society and we would absolutely like to support the Hospice again, wherever and however we can.”