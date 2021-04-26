0.9 C
Training partnership to boost jobs in logistics industry

Shropshire company Dulson Training has partnered with Shrewsbury Colleges Group to help meet demand for warehouse jobs.

UK logistics operators are currently facing a shortage in warehouse staff and companies are often finding it harder to recruit staff.

Logistics experts Dulson Training, based in Roddington, has stepped in to offer industry training for young people with the help of Shrewsbury Colleges Group and the Kickstart scheme.

Managing Director at Dulson Training, Steve Dulson said: “We are proud to support the younger generation with new skills allowing for an easier transition into the workplace, combined with the government backed Kickstart scheme which assists job seekers and the employers.

“All of this is linked together by our longstanding partnership with Shrewsbury Colleges Group. With the recent effects of the pandemic what a fantastic time to be involved with helping young people enter the workplace.”

The new government backed Kickstart scheme offers young people, aged 16 – 24, in receipt of Universal Credit and actively seeking work, the chance to work for six months, 25 hours per week, fully paid by government.

Dulson Training are offering a tailored training offer for young people placed with logistics employers. For warehousing this could include Forklift Licence, Yard Shunter, First Aid, Health and Safety, Manual Handling, and for drivers, the training allowance would fully cover the Class 2 licence, including medical, provisional, theory tests, Class 2 driver training and the Class 2 driving test. Whatever the role demands, the young person and the business will get what they need.

Business Development Manager at SCG, Corinne Brown, said: “As a Kickstart Gateway, we are keen to promote a complete offer which extends way beyond recruitment.

“This partnership ensures we have the right expertise to support young people in the logistics environment with just the right skills they need.

“That, coupled with our years of experience in working with young people, means we are on hand to make sure those softer skills like working as part of a team and time management for example are also addressed.”

