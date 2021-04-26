0.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 26, 2021

Shropshire recruiters expand to help local workforce bounce back

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Staff at Team4You, a local recruitment company, are celebrating this week following the news of two internal promotions and a brand-new hire as the business continues to grow.

Recruitment Consultant at Team4You Otis Powell, Recruitment Consultant at Team4You Owen Fyfield, Shrewsbury Branch Manager at Team4You Amylia Matthews

As the world moves towards a more recognisable form of normality, Team4You is preparing to help local companies get back to business and fill job roles as well as getting ready to provide support to local people searching for work in what is frankly, a difficult climate.

Over at Team4You’s Shrewsbury Branch, Amylia Matthews has been promoted from Senior Recruitment Consultant to Shrewsbury Branch Manager.

Amylia said: “Having been in this industry for five years now, I was thrilled when I found out I’d be becoming Branch Manager. This role allows me to do more of what I’m passionate about, recruiting the right people to help both businesses and them succeed.”

Amylia joined Team4You in the height of the pandemic last September and quickly made her mark helping local businesses.

She went on to say, “It’s so refreshing to join a company with the same moral and ethical values as myself. I can’t wait to continue with my career at Team4You and start working hard to get the people of Shropshire back to work.”

Amylia isn’t the only one progressing her career within the company either: Otis Powell has now completed his training and is now a fully-fledged Recruitment Consultant.

Otis also joined Team4You during the start of the pandemic last year and took the opportunity to keep as many businesses going with the right people as he could.

Team4You has brought in a new member of staff too. Owen Fyfield is set to join the company as a Recruitment Consultant, meaning Team4You now has even more resource to help Shropshire businesses bounce back and local people find the right job for them.

Nick Lewis, Operations Director, said he was glad to see the team expanding and that he hoped they could help other local businesses do the same: “I want to give a huge congratulations to Amylia, Otis and Owen, all of whom thoroughly deserve the promotions and positions they’ve been given.

“It’s so important to us at Team4You that we acknowledge the success of our employees and provide them with the progression opportunities they need to take the next steps in their careers. Ultimately, that’s what our entire business is about – helping people thrive in their professions.”

