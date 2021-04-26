Merger deal for award-winning Shropshire Financial Advice Practice

Nick Jones Wealth Planning, a Shrewsbury-based financial advice practice, has today announced that they are merging with Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management Ltd.

Nick Jones

Nick Jones, Principal who founded the firm in 2004, said that he was thrilled at the opportunity this evolution creates for all concerned.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed building the Practice over the last 17 years but I really feel that we have come as far as we can with our current structure. By becoming a Director and joining the very experienced team of Stephen Hadley, Mark Whiteside, Jon Lee & Ian Fisher I am personally looking forward to the new challenge within an enlarged Practice.

“Every member of the Advice and support team is continuing in the new entity and are genuinely as excited as me. To the outside world very little will change (apart from our logo and website). Our Shropshire base is very much part of our future and we are now in a really strong position to be able to continue to grow whilst maintaining excellent levels of personalised service to our existing clients.

“We are going to share best practice in every area of the business and have complimentary specialisms, expertise and experience so the sum of the whole could well be greater than the parts. I’m looking forward to see what we can do in the next 17 years!”

Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management Ltd has a Head Office in Enderby, Leicestershire and many clients in the Midlands and the wider UK. Having joined St. James’s Place Wealth Management in 2009 they have a fantastic reputation in the industry.

Stephen Hadley, MD of Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management Ltd said: “We have known Nick and his team for a number of years and been impressed from afar. During this process we have worked really closely exploring the opportunity that merging would present and our excitement has grown as each month has passed.

“Our business plan details a fantastic future for all of our stakeholders (including Clients, Advisers and Employees) and Nick Jones Wealth Planning are an integral part of that. We warmly welcome everyone involved.”