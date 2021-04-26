Albrighton entrepreneur spins into @The-Hub with £50,000 fitness investment

An Albrighton personal trainer is celebrating ten years in business by embarking on his biggest project to date.

Rich Woodman is looking to transform an old farm shop into a new community fitness hub

Rich Woodman, owner of RW Fitness, is investing more than £50,000 into creating @The-Hub, a community-inspired place where people of all abilities can come to train and participate in over 30 classes per week.

Determined to give individuals a chance to improve their wellbeing and achieve a healthier lifestyle, the ambitious entrepreneur has just started work on transforming Cosford Grange Farm Shop into a dedicated fitness centre that will house two private PT rooms, spin bikes, a central class area and a host of the latest gym equipment.

Three jobs will be created immediately and members can expect to be taught ‘Pound-Rockout. Workout’ DDP Yoga, boxing, HIIT circuits, BodyBurn, with the longer-term plan to introduce pole fit classes and BollyFit, an Indian dance fitness fusion that is proving extremely popular.

“Covid-19 has been really tough and, as we emerge from lockdown, we all need something positive to focus on and it has been proven that getting fitter and achieving a healthier lifestyle can boost all aspects of your life,” explained Richard, who offered free zoom fitness classes during the lockdowns.

“We want @The-Hub to be different to the outstanding gyms we already have in the area. It has been completely inspired by the community and, as the name implies, we want it to be a hub for lots of great fitness activities, classes and even a place for people to come to socialise.”

He continued: “I’ve been doing PT for 10 years now and felt the time was right to take all of the good stuff I’ve learned and put into a venture that will really help local people.

“Everyone can join and take part, regardless of whether you are just starting, a regular trainer or someone that is looking to smash a Personal Best (PB).

“We will also offer a buddy system for people who are nervous and there will be lots of classes for children and families to take part in.”

Work at @The-Hub is set to be completed near the end of June for an official opening on July 1st.

The revamp will include glass work, rubber matting floor, two PT rooms, revamp bikes, music systems, new toilets, a shower room and a social bar that will serve alcohol, fruit drinks and shakes.

Three businesses have already signed up to run their own classes from the venue, including Leanne Anderson (Compass Fitness), Rebecca Jenks (Spirit Warrior Yoga) and Hayley Baker (Boogie Bounce), with a link-up with Bright Star Boxing now confirmed.

Rich, who has appointed Diana Nixon as Gym Manager, went on to add “We’re setting membership at £40 per month and this includes all classes and online access to live streaming if you can’t attend in person. Individuals can also pay £5 per class they wish to attend if they want less of a regular commitment.

“The response from local people and business has been amazing, with three fitness specialists signed up, an army of Albrighton tradespeople helping with the transformation and Next Door Bar in the village agreeing to sponsor the sessions for children.”

He concluded: “@The-Hub will help us emerge from Covid-19 stronger than ever and give everyone the opportunity to leverage the community spirit we’ve seen during the pandemic to have fun, get fit and enjoy good mental health.”