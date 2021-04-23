2.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 23, 2021
- Advertisement -

Shropshire web company Clickingmad wins international award

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire web design agency Clickingmad has scooped a prestigious international award for its digital creativity and innovation.

Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill
Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

The Bridgnorth-based company took the bronze award for Best Digital Rebrand at the 2020 Digital Impact Awards.

The awards are Europe’s largest celebration of digital work in the communications sector and aim to set an industry-wide benchmark in digital stakeholder engagement.

- Advertisement -

Past winners include corporate brands such as Jaguar Landrover, HSBC, Diageo, Barclays, Salomon, Bostik, Skoda UK and Shell Retail UK, to name but a few.

Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill and his team were recognised for the work they had undertaken to re-design and build a new website for Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s leading independent financial advisers.

The website design beat off competition from more than 30 other shortlisted international agencies.

Shaun said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award and have our work recognised at such a high level. It’s a real credit to the team, how hard they work and their creativity and innovation.

“We went live with this website in June last year at a time when we were all adjusting to home-working and had a range of challenges thrown at us as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s an even greater honour to us and demonstrates our unfaltering commitment and drive to achieve the very best for our clients.”

Clickingmad worked with its client Ascot Lloyd over a period of nine months to deliver the new website and it was one of several which it designed and launched in 2020.

Sally Davies, head of marketing for Ascot Lloyd added: “Clickingmad is a highly knowledgeable digital company with many years’ experience and always goes way beyond expectations to provide consultancy and advice.

“The website Shaun and his team designed and developed is already helping us to capitalise on significant new business opportunities and cement our position as a leader in the financial services sector.

“We are thrilled their talent has been recognised by judges and, we are of course delighted, that our website has been singled out for its innovation and creativity.”

Award winners were announced during an online ceremony after organisers were forced to cancel its London event due to Covid-19.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP