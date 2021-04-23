Shropshire web company Clickingmad wins international award

Shropshire web design agency Clickingmad has scooped a prestigious international award for its digital creativity and innovation.

Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

The Bridgnorth-based company took the bronze award for Best Digital Rebrand at the 2020 Digital Impact Awards.

The awards are Europe’s largest celebration of digital work in the communications sector and aim to set an industry-wide benchmark in digital stakeholder engagement.

Past winners include corporate brands such as Jaguar Landrover, HSBC, Diageo, Barclays, Salomon, Bostik, Skoda UK and Shell Retail UK, to name but a few.

Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill and his team were recognised for the work they had undertaken to re-design and build a new website for Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s leading independent financial advisers.

The website design beat off competition from more than 30 other shortlisted international agencies.

Shaun said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award and have our work recognised at such a high level. It’s a real credit to the team, how hard they work and their creativity and innovation.

“We went live with this website in June last year at a time when we were all adjusting to home-working and had a range of challenges thrown at us as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s an even greater honour to us and demonstrates our unfaltering commitment and drive to achieve the very best for our clients.”

Clickingmad worked with its client Ascot Lloyd over a period of nine months to deliver the new website and it was one of several which it designed and launched in 2020.

Sally Davies, head of marketing for Ascot Lloyd added: “Clickingmad is a highly knowledgeable digital company with many years’ experience and always goes way beyond expectations to provide consultancy and advice.

“The website Shaun and his team designed and developed is already helping us to capitalise on significant new business opportunities and cement our position as a leader in the financial services sector.

“We are thrilled their talent has been recognised by judges and, we are of course delighted, that our website has been singled out for its innovation and creativity.”

Award winners were announced during an online ceremony after organisers were forced to cancel its London event due to Covid-19.