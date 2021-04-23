2.1 C
Friday, April 23, 2021
New hair and beauty salon to open in Wellington town centre

By Shropshire Live Business

A new hair and beauty salon is to open in well-appointed ground floor retail premises in Wellington.

The property at 2 Queen Street

The property at 2 Queen Street, which occupies a convenient town centre location, extends in total to approximately 772 sq ft.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property’s versatility lends itself to being suitable for a variety of uses, with the new tenant now preparing to open a hair and beauty salon.

“It’s spacious and well situated within walking distance of Wellington’s main retail centre and public car parks, with on-street parking also available.

“We wish the new tenant every success with the new venture.”

