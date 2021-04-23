New hair and beauty salon to open in Wellington town centre

A new hair and beauty salon is to open in well-appointed ground floor retail premises in Wellington.

The property at 2 Queen Street

The property at 2 Queen Street, which occupies a convenient town centre location, extends in total to approximately 772 sq ft.



Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property’s versatility lends itself to being suitable for a variety of uses, with the new tenant now preparing to open a hair and beauty salon.



“It’s spacious and well situated within walking distance of Wellington’s main retail centre and public car parks, with on-street parking also available.



“We wish the new tenant every success with the new venture.”

