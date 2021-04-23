Lanyon Bowdler becomes a Corporate member of Shropshire Chamber

Law firm Lanyon Bowdler has signed up to Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s new Corporate membership package.

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership

The Corporate level is designed for senior managers and directors wanting to recognise and achieve their full potential as leaders – and professionals keen to support their company in the most efficient and effective way possible.

It includes a programme of 12 senior management training programmes a year, priority access to Chamber events, and a host of other advantages such as corporate video hosting, publicity and sponsorship opportunities.

Lanyon Bowdler is an award-winning legal firm operating across Shropshire, Herefordshire, North Wales and the Midlands. It has seven offices, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow.

Marketing director Amanda Jones said: “The sense of community between businesses in Shropshire has always been strong, and that community has never been more important than over the past 12 months.

“Shropshire Chamber plays a big part in building this supportive environment, which is integral to how we do business in the county.

“Not only that, but the Chamber ensures we are not inwards-looking – so many businesses here in Shropshire do fantastic work across the UK and overseas, and the support of the Chamber is instrumental in Shropshire consistently punching above its weight.

“We are delighted to become Corporate Members of Shropshire Chamber for all of these reasons and more. We look forward to continuing to support our clients to help them cope with challenges so they can flourish now and in the future.”

Mia Carter, director of membership at the Chamber, said: “This suite of masterclasses provided to our Corporate level members focus on nurturing modern-day leaders to make their mark.

“They also help them to realise their organisation’s strategic objectives by shifting the way they communicate, motivate, innovate and performance manage.

“Our team of experts are at the cutting edge of leadership development. They will share and explore the latest thinking, inspiring you, no matter the level of your experience, to gain the skills and confidence to raise your game and lead high-performing teams.”