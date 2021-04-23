Free online workshop to help businesses safely return to the workplace

A Shrewsbury law firm is hosting a free online workshop offering advice on how to safely return to the workplace in line with COVID-19 guidance.

Debbie Coyne, Senior Associate at Aaron and Partners

Aaron and Partners will be hosting the session to help business leaders and HR professionals as the UK government continues to ease its lockdown restrictions.

The one-hour seminar – taking place Tuesday 27 April at 12.30pm – will focus on planning and managing a return to the workplace safely and offer an opportunity for questions and answers around some of the recent challenges HR professionals have faced.

Hosted by specialist solicitors from the firm’s highly regarded employment team, the seminar is part of a series of HR Lunch Clubs, which aim to provide support to businesses seeking expert advice.

Debbie Coyne, Senior Associate at Aaron and Partners said: “It is such a crucial time for businesses and as we begin to prepare for what will likely be a phased return to the workplace, employers must begin planning as early as possible.”

The most recent figures released by HMRC stated that cumulatively, 11.2 million jobs have been supported by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough scheme) since it launched in April 2020.

“For many business owners, their staff have been on furlough, or working from home for over a year now, so navigating this period will be challenging. That’s why we felt it was important to offer crucial guidance to businesses,” added Debbie.

“Our HR Lunch Clubs are much more than a webinar – they offer a fantastic opportunity for business owners to discuss issues they are facing, network with like-minded professionals and also receive support from legal experts.”

To find out more, or reserve your space on the webinar visit: https://www.aaronandpartners.com/event/planning-and-managing-a-return-to-the-workplace-safely-during-covid-19/