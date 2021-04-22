PCB Solicitors celebrate growth with office move

A Shropshire firm of solicitors is celebrating continued business growth with an office move helping to prepare it for future recruitment.

Danny Smith (Centre) with the Dawley team

With offices based across Shropshire and Mid Wales, PCB Solicitors’ entire Dawley team has moved from the town where it has been based for over 20 years, to the top floor of Trevithick House on Stafford Park 4, Telford.

The move will provide the facilities and space required to grow its team, and enable it to expand its service offering to a larger regional audience, with additional support to the wider business community as well as families and civilians.

Danny Smith, Partner and Head of PCB’s Criminal Department, said: “We chose Trevithick House because of its accessibility, being based just one mile from the nearest motorway and train station, as well as its fantastic range of facilities and meeting space.

“During lockdown we’ve worked hard to continue delivering the service we’re known for in a covid-secure way and have invested heavily in technology to ensure that we can continue to do so. We’re looking forward to meeting people again face-to-face when the right time comes, but we have the infrastructure in place now — alongside the facilities at our new office — to continue offering virtual or face-to-face meetings for clients near and far.”

The entire Dawley team will be based at the new site including all from the crime team, consisting of Danny, James, Jenny, and Rachel, two members of the Family team — Sammie and Richard — and probate lawyer Rachel Stokes who attends the office on a regular basis.

Despite the challenges that 2020 presented to many businesses, the Dawley team is growing and will be recruiting for a conveyancer in the coming months. Company-wide, PCB Solicitors plans to recruit across various departments within the firm over the next 12 months.

Richard Sheehan, CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce which is the landlord of Trevithick House, added: “We’re delighted to welcome the PCB Solicitors team to the building and hope that it provides all the facilities that they need to continue flourishing as a business.”