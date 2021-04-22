Azets appoints new Partner at its Shrewsbury office

Azets, a regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs, has appointed James Dawson as Partner Designate with its Shrewsbury office.

James Dawson, Partner Designate, Shrewsbury

James joins the Azets Shrewsbury team, based out of Column House, after three years at Barlow Andrews LLP in Bolton, Lancashire, following his family’s relocation to Shropshire.

James, who is ACCA and CTA qualified, will be focused on advising clients on all aspects of their business and personal accounting and taxation requirements, working with Azets’ growing team in the Shrewsbury office to strengthen its presence and service offerings in the region.

James has a well-established background working with clients of size and nature akin to those at Azets Shrewsbury.

Dawn Owen, Partner with Azets Shrewsbury, said:

“James is a great addition to the team, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the Azets family. James’ appointment as Partner Designate represents a significant milestone as we continue to grow and expand our regional capability. We’re committed to attracting the best people to enhance our depth of knowledge and experience thus further improving our client service capabilities.”

James Dawson, Partner Designate with Azets Shrewsbury, said:

“I’m pleased to have joined Azets and would like to thank the team for its warm welcome. Azets is a growing company, with industry leading talent across each of its service lines and a real focus on employee wellbeing and development. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and adding my experience to the Azets business and our clients.”

James’ appointment follows several senior promotions within Azets Shrewsbury, with Victoria Simpson and Tim Doyle both promoted to Associate Director, and four promotions to Assistant Manager for long-term employees Stuart Rhodes, Michael Beer, Gary Morgan, and Ellis Mansell, who all earned qualifications whilst with Azets.