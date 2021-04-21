Wellington businesses work in partnership to adapt to High Street challenges

Wellington businesses are proving how they can work in partnership to adapt to High Street challenges.

Steve and Lou Denbraven of Top Fruits with Daryl Brown of Design Doughnut

Several traders from the town are joining forces to ensure they are continuing to thrive despite the pandemic.

Daryl Brown of website specialists Design Doughnut has linked up with several other businesses to help them reach new customers. They met through the Love Wellington business networking group which is encouraging them to collaborate on projects.

- Advertisement -

“A lot of small traders have been hit hard in the last 12 months and so I am helping them to evolve and adapt,” explained Daryl, who founded his firm specifically to help businesses who need an online presence but do not have huge budgets.

“I am working with traders such as Top Fruits in Wellington Market and Gratitude Café to help them adapt to this new world and get them online,” explained Daryl.

“For Top Fruits I have created a fully responsive ecommerce website which is proving popular.”

Steve Denbraven of Top Fruits said that the demand for a new website grew during lockdown when he started delivering to customers who were self isolating.

He said: “As the deliveries increased we decided we needed a website to help customers buy from us from the comfort of their own home. We contacted Daryl who patiently worked with us building our online shop based on our ideas and needs.

“We would also like to thank Telford and Wrekin Council who helped us fund the website and reduce our plastic footprint, which is the next phase of our plan.”

For Michelle Busby at Gratitude Café Daryl has created a new and updated website which, as soon as lockdown restrictions ease, will enable customers to order off the menu and pay. There is also a live event page that customers can buy tickets from and an integrated booking system for table bookings

Daryl added: “Almost all my websites are built so that the customer can make edits and upload blogs themselves and training is provided if needed.

“I host the websites which allows me to take care of any digital issues directly and save the businesses a little more time and money, enabling them to focus on what they do best, which is exactly what is needed at this time.”