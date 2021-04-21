7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
- Advertisement -

Wellington businesses work in partnership to adapt to High Street challenges

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Wellington businesses are proving how they can work in partnership to adapt to High Street challenges.

Steve and Lou Denbraven of Top Fruits with Daryl Brown of Design Doughnut
Steve and Lou Denbraven of Top Fruits with Daryl Brown of Design Doughnut

Several traders from the town are joining forces to ensure they are continuing to thrive despite the pandemic.

Daryl Brown of website specialists Design Doughnut has linked up with several other businesses to help them reach new customers. They met through the Love Wellington business networking group which is encouraging them to collaborate on projects.

- Advertisement -

“A lot of small traders have been hit hard in the last 12 months and so I am helping them to evolve and adapt,” explained Daryl, who founded his firm specifically to help businesses who need an online presence but do not have huge budgets.

“I am working with traders such as Top Fruits in Wellington Market and Gratitude Café to help them adapt to this new world and get them online,” explained Daryl.

“For Top Fruits I have created a fully responsive ecommerce website which is proving popular.”

Steve Denbraven of Top Fruits said that the demand for a new website grew during lockdown when he started delivering to customers who were self isolating.

He said: “As the deliveries increased we decided we needed a website to help customers buy from us from the comfort of their own home. We contacted Daryl who patiently worked with us building our online shop based on our ideas and needs.

“We would also like to thank Telford and Wrekin Council who helped us fund the website and reduce our plastic footprint, which is the next phase of our plan.”

For Michelle Busby at Gratitude Café Daryl has created a new and updated website which, as soon as lockdown restrictions ease, will enable customers to order off the menu and pay. There is also a live event page that customers can buy tickets from and an integrated booking system for table bookings 

Daryl added: “Almost all my websites are built so that the customer can make edits and upload blogs themselves and training is provided if needed.

“I host the websites which allows me to take care of any digital issues directly and save the businesses a little more time and money, enabling them to focus on what they do best, which is exactly what is needed at this time.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP