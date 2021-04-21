Lanyon Bowdler bids farewell to long-serving lawyers

A number of changes are taking place in the partnership at Lanyon Bowdler, with the firm saying goodbye to some long-serving colleagues.

Colin Spanner, Kay Kelly, Neil Lorimer and David Foden

Family law specialist, Colin Spanner, who was originally a partner with Morgans before their merger with Lanyon Bowdler in 2007, and David Foden, who led Lanyon Bowdler’s residential property team for some years after the firm merged with Longueville Gittins 2010, are both retiring at the end of April.

Head of the clinical negligence department, Kay Kelly, is also retiring at the end of April, and is delighted to announce that Beth Heath, who trained with the firm, is taking on the role as head of department.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Dawn Humphries is to become head of the personal injury department to replace Neil Lorimer, who is stepping down as department head but remains with the firm as a partner to concentrate on managing his caseload of catastrophic injury cases.

Managing partner, Brian Evans, said the changes signalled a new chapter in the firm’s history.

He said: “Kay, Colin, David and Neil have a huge amount of experience between them and we owe them a great deal of thanks for their dedication over the years.

“Kay has an excellent reputation in her field and has built Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team into one of the leading departments in the country.

“Colin is a greatly-respected family lawyer, and is particularly well-known in South Shropshire and Herefordshire for his excellent work with a wide range of clients.

“David led our residential property team for some years, before stepping down as the overall department head in order to set up a new residential property team for us in North Wales, which has won praise from clients and estate agents alike for its proactive service throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“All three have been long-established partners in the firm and we want to place on record our thanks and warm wishes for their future.

“Neil Lorimer has a superb national reputation for his expertise in dealing with serious injury cases. I want to thank him for his leadership of our hugely-respected personal injury team and presiding over many years of growth and development of the team.

“We are delighted that, despite stepping down as department head and handing over the leadership role to Dawn Humphries, he will continue in his role as a partner and concentrate on achieving good outcomes for his clients.

“We are fortunate to have a high-calibre of staff in the firm, and our new head of clinical negligence, Beth Heath, and Dawn Humphries, head of personal injury, are well placed to help lead us through the next chapter in Lanyon Bowdler’s history.”