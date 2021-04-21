AceOn nominated for prestigious innovation award

Pioneering battery and energy storage specialist AceOn has been nominated for a prestigious innovation award — and needs public help to secure a place in the final.

AceOn group founder Mark Thompson

The firm — whose national reputation for its expertise has led to it being dubbed the Telford company taking on Tesla — has been shortlisted for the Manufacturing Innovator of the Year award in the 2021 Innovation Awards.

The awards, supported by Aston, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Birmingham City Universities, celebrate the innovation shown by companies and individuals over the past twelve months.

AceOn group founder Mark Thompson said he was thrilled to have made the shortlist – and now wants as many people as possible to vote for the company in the public poll to select the four finalists.

“We pride ourselves at AceOn on our innovative approach to providing solutions today for tomorrow’s world. That means being at the cutting edge of the battery and energy storage technology industry, which will help the country meet its carbon neutral ambitions over the next decade.

“Our Renewergy Virtual Power Plant — which captures renewable energy, stores it for use when it is needed and helps lift householders out of fuel poverty — is one example of the way we are finding new ways to deliver a green revolution in this country.

“We are also at the forefront of a project to bring old electric bus batteries back into use to store solar power — the first time this has been done anywhere in this country. Everything we do is driven by the need to find innovative solutions to Climate Change, to ensure our planet is fit and healthy for generations to come.”

The public vote to whittle the shortlist down to four finalists opens on Friday (April 16) and closes on April 30. To vote for AceOn visit https://tiawards.co.uk/vote-2021/

The four companies with the most votes will be invited to present to an independent judging panel in May. The winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony at Millennium Point in Birmingham on July 1.

The Innovation Awards are coordinated by The Technology Supply Chain, a no-cost membership for manufacturing, engineering, tech and services companies. It asked its 850 members to nominate companies and individuals for the awards.