WR Partners work through pandemic to build a business fit for the future

In the last 12 months we have all seen many changes, both personally and professionally, and have all had to adapt to the challenges brought by Covid-19.

WR Partners

What has been clear from this period of uncertainty is that resilience and bravery have been vital in moving forward to seek growth and prosperity once again.

The leadership team at WR Partners have shown confidence in a time where many have feared what lay ahead. The practice moved forward with a bold business rebrand in July 2020, moving away from Whittingham Riddell and emerging as WR Partners.

- Advertisement -

This set out a new focus and set of values for its employees. This rebrand was carried out whilst many employees were working from home or had been Furloughed. As these exciting changes were taking place, the workforce felt reassured that their employer was concentrating on the future.

As summer arrived and some lockdown restrictions were relaxed, many of the team were once again able to work at the businesses four offices: whilst adhering to social distancing rules. At this point, memories of the start of the year returned and brought back a sense of stability.

For the leadership team at WR Partners, there was no time for reminiscing, it was again a chance to work towards their future vision. In September, they acquired Howard Worth Chartered Accountants, who had a strong client base across Cheshire and operated from offices in Northwich and Nantwich. This acquisition underlined the ambitious growth strategy of the business.

Helen Spencer, Managing Partner said: “By bringing the additional expertise of Howard Worth into our existing team, we are enhancing our focus on supporting clients’ current and future aspirations.”

A New Year and a New Start was the hope many had for 2021, however Coronavirus had once again taken hold, and despite a momentary pause for the three-day Christmas break; Lockdown 3 was announced and the whole country was told to stay at home with the schools closed for the second time. Home-schooling and working from home was the daily challenge now, with frequent cameo appearances from children of all ages in Zoom and Teams meetings. But this time, everyone had been through previous lockdowns and the business was bigger than before and possessed a greater understanding of how the challenges Lockdown brought with it affected its employees.

The leadership team had a real emphasis on supporting employees as well as its clients. They sent out regular messages of support; welcomed flexible working schedules for parents struggling to juggle work and home-schooling; gifted paid leave to all staff as a thank you; hosted virtual drop-in sessions to keep people connected and delivered surprise Easter Eggs.

Twelve months from the start of the pandemic, we can see new life emerging all around us in the springtime. We have beaten the challenges that the last year has brought and are strengthened for the future despite an unpredictable year. With restrictions easing, there is hope on the horizon.

With a focus on protecting the future of its clients, WR Partners is fixed on growth and development in the post-Covid world.