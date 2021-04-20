North Shropshire-based marketing experts launch new free online tuition session

A new, free online tuition session on practical applications of the latest marketing thinking has been launched by North Shropshire-based marketing experts The Fedora Consultancy.

The session is a real time-saver for business owners, helping them adapt their marketing activities at a time of almost continuous change and uncertainty.

‘Do more with less’ is the theme of this year’s 1-hour tutorial; it focuses on building better quality relationships with a smaller number of potential customers and identifying opportunities.

Covering the latest trends in marketing with a particular emphasis on customer retention, it provides an overview and insight on topics including empathy-based marketing, why buyer behaviour matters and better segmentation of a marketing database. Using common-sense language, the session is not just the about the ‘what’, but why a fresh approach to marketing is so important at the present time.

Hosted by Jon Hepburn, Chartered Marketer and Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, the session is full of examples of how to make the most of often limited marketing budgets. It is aimed at ‘business to business’ companies and professional services providers who may or may not have a dedicated marketing resource.

Commenting on the initiative, Jon said “This tutorial will shine a light on some of the latest marketing thinking to help businesses adapt. With budgets limited for many of us, try concentrating your marketing efforts on dialogue with customers and prospects you know best or would like to know better. This is not at the exclusion of new business development or ignoring the customers you’ve already got. It is also not ‘cold calling’; it’s about identifying a group or groups of people you want to do more business with, who you already know to some degree and with whom you have an established level of communication.”

Jon added “For 2021 a re-heating of previous plans probably won’t be enough in order to continue to progress. A ‘one size fits all’ approach to your marketing communications won’t work either, a more in-depth approach is needed.”

This new online tutorial follows the success of last year’s marketing planning workshops which attracted much positive feedback from Shropshire businesses.

For further information about the new tuition session, call Jon Hepburn at The Fedora Consultancy on 01743 366288 or email jon@fedoraconsultancy.co.uk.