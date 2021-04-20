New Marches Career Hub set to launch with live event

The new Marches Careers Hub is being launched this month with a live event featuring employers, schools, colleges and former CBBC Blue Peter presenter and award-winning author, Radzi Chinyanganya.

The former pupil at Haberdashers Adams Grammar School, in Newport, will be a special guest at the studio livestream on April 28, which has been organised by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, working with the Careers & Enterprise Company.

The Careers Hub is a network of a schools and colleges in the region working with partners to deliver the Gatsby Benchmarks, a framework of eight principles of good career guidance focused on improving careers outcomes for young people.

Eden Ihle-Vance, of the Marches LEP Careers Hub, today invited employers, businesses and anyone with an interest in helping prepare young people for the world of work to attend the event being held from 3.30-5.00pm on April 28 with registration now open.

She said: “We are incredibly excited to launch the Marches Career Hub, a valuable network, which will help inspire and prepare the next generation as they consider future careers.

“As well as hearing from Radzi, who will face some questions from students, we’ll have interviews with inspiring enterprise advisers and employers giving their take on why businesses should be engaging with the hub and their future potential employees!

“Our audience will also be invited to ask questions and take part in polls to guide a panel discussion, which will include Marches LEP Chair Mandy Thorn, Maddie Silman from Cornerstone employer Sequani in Herefordshire and enterprise adviser Sacha Welsh from the National Trust.

“Livestream viewers will also be able to catch a live ‘scribe’ session with Hannah Williams of Scribble Inc, whose career choice was setting up a business of her own after leaving education.

“Along with our partners Herefordshire Council, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, we’re hoping as many people as possible will join us for this free to attend live event by visiting https://yesdeck.co.uk/careershub/ to register their attendance.”